Led Zeppelin Look Back At II

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin write, road-test and record new material for their second album in 1969 in the latest episode of the band's 50th anniversary video history series.

Following live dates in support of their self-titled debut earlier in the year, the group return to California in the spring of 69 for multiple dates at a number of legendary venues, including the Fillmore West and Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles, Pasadena's Rose Palace and the Santa Monica Civic Center.

The band began slipping new material into their shows as they continued to record songs for what would become "Led Zeppelin II" at a number of different US studios with guitarist Jimmy Page producing alongside engineer Eddie Kramer.

The album would feature anthems like "Whole Lotta Love", "Heartbreaker" and "Ramble On", among others, when it surfaced later in the year alongside a series of fall tours to launch the record. Watch the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Reflects On Going Solo

Led Zeppelin Look Back On Second Album In New Video

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar

Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic

Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades

Led Zeppelin Launch First US Tour In 50th Anniversary Video Series

Led Zeppelin To Get Hearing Over 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Launches Digging Deep Podcast

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article



