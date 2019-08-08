The End Of Rush Was The Best For Geddy Lee

The final era for Rush was the best for the band says frontman Geddy Lee, saying that the group never plays as well as they did on their final tours.

Lee has been keeping himself busy promoting his new book "The Big Beautiful Book Of Bass" and was asked in a recent interview about his legendary band going out on a high note.

He replied, "For me, the last few tours we did, I don't think we'd ever played as well. I don't think we'd ever had such a complete and versatile list of songs that we played onstage, so for me, the last three or four tours were really magic.

"We were playing well; we had a great combination of songs and visual effects; and it was just really what you'd call the salad days for us. It was a great period."

He was also asked about his future plans and he answered, "That's a good question, and one that I ask myself from time to time. It's been a couple of years making this book, and I'm really happy with the results and really happy that people have responded so positively to it.

"I'm going to have some fun traveling around the world and meeting Rush fans and talking to young bass players for a while, and then I guess I'll get home and figure out what the next step is."





