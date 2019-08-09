The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' Expanded For 50th Anniversary

(hennemusic) The Beatles will mark the 50th anniversary of "Abbey Road" this fall with a series of expanded releases. Due September 27, the legendary record will be reissued with a new 2019 mix alongside 23 session recordings and demos, most of which are previously-unreleased.

A Super Deluxe Box Set delivers 40 tracks - including "The Long One" Trial Edit & Mix for the album's epic Side 2 medley - on three CDs (stereo) and one Blu-ray disc (Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1). A 100-page hardbound book - with foreword by Paul McCartney - traces, among other things, notes from recording sessions to the cover art photo shoot on the famous sidewalk outside the London studio.

A Super Deluxe digital audio edition presents all 40 tracks for download and streaming in standard and MFiT formats, as well as in high resolution audio (96kHz/24 bit) for download.

A limited edition "Abbey Road" Deluxe vinyl box set features all 40 tracks from the Super Deluxe collection on three 180-gram vinyl LPs, while a Deluxe 2CD set pairs the new stereo mix with versions taken from the session takes and demo recordings of its 17 songs, sequenced to match the album's running order.

The album's new stereo mix is also available in 1CD and 180-gram 1LP vinyl packages, for digital download in standard and MFiT audio, and on a limited edition picture disc vinyl LP illustrated by the album's front and back cover art images. Read more, listen to the alternate versions of "Something", and watch the trailer here.

