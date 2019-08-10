Rush Share Live Video From 'Cinema Strangiato'

(hennemusic) Rush are streaming live footage of a performance of their 1984 track, "Distant Early Warning", as a preview to the August 21 worldwide theater event "Cinema Strangiato."

The lead single from "Grace Under Pressure" is just one of the classic songs fans will see during the one-night only screening, which will present material from the band's 2015 R40 40th anniversary tour alongside unreleased backstage moments and unseen soundcheck footage.

The project will also deliver exclusive interviews about the band and their influence with an assortment of players, including Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz and more.

The event will also offer a behind the scenes look at the making of Geddy Lee's new book, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass", and a brand-new interview with the rocker.

The project celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The End Of Rush Was The Best For Geddy Lee

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam

Rush's Geddy Lee Doesn't Rule Out Playing Without Neil Peart

Rush Celebrating Final Tour With Cinema Strangiato Event

Rush's Geddy Lee Adds New Stop To Book Tour

Rush Icon Geddy Lee Announces US Book Tour

Geddy Lee Explains Rush's Longevity

Rush Share Video Preview For Cinema Strangiato Event

There's No Plans To Do Any More Rush Projects Says Geddy Lee

More Rush News

Share this article



