Classic Rock Icons Lineup For New TV Series Mixtape

Some big names in classic rock have been lineup for AXS TV's brand new series Mixtape, which is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8:30pE/5:30pP.

The season will feature eight episodes filmed at the Gibson Guitar Showroom in Hollywood and will kick off with Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones, who discusses spending time with The Beatles in France just before the band embarked on their landmark tour of America.

Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen also appears and discusses singing "I Can See Clearly Now" with reggae pioneer Johnny Nash, and talks about joined the group.

The season will also feature appearances from REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin, Rick Springfield, Don McLean, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, and The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, who performs "Don't Be Cruel" with singer, songwriter, and musician Todd Rundgren and more. The network has shared a preview clip here.

AXS TV's Vice President of Music Programming and Production Evan Haiman had this to say, "AXS TV is proud to bring MIXTAPE to our passionate audience of classic rock connoisseurs.

"The series is the perfect complement to our music programming lineup-spanning across an eclectic array of eras and genres, and putting the spotlight on some of rock's most influential artists as they reflect on those larger-than-life rock n' roll heroes who inspired and influenced them.

"This is a unique opportunity for rock enthusiasts to experience their favorite rock stars' favorite songs firsthand, and I'm confident our audience is going to enjoy it."





