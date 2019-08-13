Singled Out: The BRKN's Your Existence

The BRKN, a.k.a. Jacob Cade, recently released his debut single "Your Existence" and to celebrate we asked Jacob to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

This song has a special story behind it and came together in a very unorthodox way. Usually when I write tunes the music always comes first and then the lyrics. For some reason one day I was driving home from the studio late at night and I just started mumbling words to myself. Being goofy I started singing the words and out of nowhere the melody of the chorus came out. It was like a bolt of lightning to me I felt like it was really good and fun to sing. So on the 45 minute drive home I kept singing to myself and writing out the rest of the lyrics and parts. By the time I got home I had a few verses and this really catchy chorus. But still no music of course because I was driving lol. But I picked up a guitar and sort of molded out some progressions to fit the vocal melodies and magically it worked. Never, ever, had I written something in that way before so I knew there was something special about it. Above all, the lyrics are about a very special event in my life that changed almost everything. At the time I was really struggling with it and couldn't quite come to terms. I was angry and sad and confused. Basically all of the bad feelings a person could have I was having. This song and many of the songs on the record encompass that a lot. Eventually I figured out how to deal with and got through it like we always do. But I really enjoy the fact that it's all sort of a snapshot of that part of my life. Almost like a time capsule that will always be there. Music is incredible. I hope it helps someone out there in someway! - Jacob Cade

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





