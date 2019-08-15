.

Bauhaus' Peter Murphy Suffers Heart Attack

08-15-2019
Peter Murphy

Bauhaus legend Peter Murphy suffered a heart attack Tuesday (August 13th) evening and was rushed to a New York City hospital, forcing him to postpone his residency shows at the Le Poisson Rouge.

Murphy was scheduled to play a residency show but was taken to the area hospital after experiencing shortness of breath. It was determined that he had suffered a heart attack.

Lenox Hill Hospital Cardiologist Jason Song explained, "Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction, had two stents placed in his right coronary artery, and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. He remains in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition."

Peter has postponed the remaining residency dates on August 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th and will revealed the rescheduled shows at a later time. His family shared the following message with fans via Facebook, "We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!"

Le Poisson Rouge added, "All of us at LPR are devastated by this news. Peter's performances and presence over the past twelve days have been amazing - both onstage and off. We wish Peter a swift and full recovery and look forward to his successful return to LPR."


Related Stories


Bauhaus' Peter Murphy Suffers Heart Attack

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

Bauhaus's Peter Murphy Suffering Serious Vocal Cords Issue

Bauhaus Icon Peter Murphy Announces Special Residency Shows

More Peter Murphy News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Fan Dies At Slipknot Concert After Collapsing In Mosh Pit- Bauhaus' Peter Murphy Suffers Heart Attack- Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

advertisement


Latest News
Fan Dies At Slipknot Concert After Collapsing In Mosh Pit

Bauhaus' Peter Murphy Suffers Heart Attack

Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Queen Musical Will Rock North America

Mayhem Releasing New Album Halloween Week

Toadies Recruit Steve Albini For New Album

Singled Out: Say Never's Do It Again



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.