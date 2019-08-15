Bauhaus' Peter Murphy Suffers Heart Attack

Bauhaus legend Peter Murphy suffered a heart attack Tuesday (August 13th) evening and was rushed to a New York City hospital, forcing him to postpone his residency shows at the Le Poisson Rouge.

Murphy was scheduled to play a residency show but was taken to the area hospital after experiencing shortness of breath. It was determined that he had suffered a heart attack.

Lenox Hill Hospital Cardiologist Jason Song explained, "Mr. Murphy was admitted for treatment of a myocardial infarction, had two stents placed in his right coronary artery, and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. He remains in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition."

Peter has postponed the remaining residency dates on August 15th, 16th, 18th, and 19th and will revealed the rescheduled shows at a later time. His family shared the following message with fans via Facebook, "We would like to thank the fans for their undying support and hope that Peter will be back on stage with a refreshed heart, stronger than before!"

Le Poisson Rouge added, "All of us at LPR are devastated by this news. Peter's performances and presence over the past twelve days have been amazing - both onstage and off. We wish Peter a swift and full recovery and look forward to his successful return to LPR."





