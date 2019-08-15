Singled Out: Say Never's Do It Again

Heavy rockers Say Never recently released a music video for their latest single "Do It Again". To celebrate we asked Paul Lawrence to tell us about the song and video. Here is the story:

"Do It Again" is a positive, upbeat tune with a head bobbing tempo about letting loose and having fun with friends after a long hard week at work. All of us can easily relate to this type of song with its driving bass guitar, heavy drums, guitar tones that are dialed in just right with the feeling that it's party time so let's blow off some steam. "Do It Again" features a blistering guitar solo from Billy Grey (Fozzy, Tattoo the Scars) and mixed by Rich"The Duke of Metal"Ward (Stuck Mojo, Fozzy).

During the "Do It Again" video shoot, one of the mini HD cameras we were using for low to the ground video footage was crushed by the El Camino. Luckily we were able to salvage the memory card and the footage from that HD camera. (At least we were able to get some great footage before that camera got flattened. lol)

Another interesting video tid-bit. You will notice a cop car pulling right behind the El Camino at the very end of the "Do It Again" video. We kept that footage in the video because it really happened. Homeowners in the near by area where we were filming called the cops complaining about "a extremely loud red El Camino speeding and racing in the area." So, the local police arrived and pulled over our model in the El Camino, ending the video shoot for that day!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself as you watch the video right here!





Related Stories

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron 2018 In Review

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again 2018 In Review

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron

Chvrches Streaming New Track 'Never Say Die'

Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again

Justin Timberlake Says Super Bowl Show 'Never Quite Done Before'

Kid Rock 'Never' Considered Senate Run Says Ted Nugent

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Says Axl Has Never Sounded Better

Adele Says She May Never Tour Again

More Say Never News

Share this article



