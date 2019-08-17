Killswitch Engage Stream New Song With Howard Jones

Killswitch Engage are streaming their new track "The Signal Fire," which features former singer Howard Jones switching off vocals with frontman Jesse Leach.

The track is a highlight of the band's brand new studio album "Atonement" and a video for the song is set to be released next Tuesday (August 20th). Until then, stream the track here.

Early last year, Leach took to social media to share his excitement about the song. He wrote, "You have no idea, none. Tonight was therapy and laughter. Tonight was the longest we were able to talk alone as friends.

"This guy is my dude! Lots of laughter and some deep stuff as well. Honored and happy! Dude ... Light the Torch is no joke. Incredible, Light the Torch. Just wait ... this man is back in full effect!!! Wow! Coming at you sooon! Chills!"

He shared in another post "I honestly didn't really know Howard as a person until last night. We've seriously just never hung out. A lot of really crucial stuff was said and I made a new friend ... We have a lot in common, it's crazy!

"It was also nice to see all of the guys hanging out in the same room sharing stories and tons of laughs. The past is the past and when you let go of certain things, forgive and move on ... life gets a whole lot sweeter. Really really cool hangs, my heart is full today."





