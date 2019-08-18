Def Leppard Star Joe Elliott's Down 'n' Outz Share New Song

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott's supergroup project Down 'n' Outz are streaming their brand new single "This Is How We Roll", which is the title track to their forthcoming album.

The record will hit stores on October 11th and will feature eleven new songs written by Elliott along with one cover song. It will be released in various formats including digitally, CD, vinyl LP and a limited edition 12" picture disc. Listen to the title cut here.

Elliott founded the group in 2009 with The Quireboys' Paul Guerin, Guy Griffin and Keith Weir, along with former Vixen star Share Ross and Wayward Sons' Phil Martini, to perform their take on songs from rock legends Mott The Hoople, but have evolved into original music with this new record.

Joe had this to say, "Boy, has this has been a long time coming?! Recorded in infrequent bursts of activity over a 5-year period whenever our respective motherships allowed, I'm extremely proud of what we've achieved with this album.

"I'm blessed to have worked with such a superb bunch of musicians on this collection of songs. To a man, and woman (!), they completely got my vision of what I wanted us to convey on this record & as usual, working with a world class producer/engineer in Ronan McHugh has guaranteed the sound of the record to be top notch! I couldn't be more proud."

Guy Griffin added, "(This Is How We Roll) is absolutely fantastic, probably one of the best records I've worked on. It doesn't sound like Leppard or the first two Down n Outz records.

"It's kind of all the stuff Joe grew up with, a lot of piano type stuff, a bit Elton John, one track a bit 10cc, a couple of good rockers... a real mix of stuff. Joe's voice sounds amazing and it's great fun to do."





