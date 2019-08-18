No Rush Do-overs For Geddy Lee

Rush frontman Geddy Lee says that with hindsight he recognizes something he might have done differently with some of the band's classic songs but says that there are very few things he would actually change.

Lee was asked during a Q&A at the Dancehouse Theatre in Manchester, England if he wishes he could redo any Rush songs and he responded, "Oh, God. Probably the longer I looked, the more I would find. It's funny what happens in time, when you finish a record, I'm a harsh judge of a record I just finished. And then you go through this period where you go, 'Oh' You've taken a month away from it, you're out on tour and you're learning the songs and you hear it on the radio and you go, Oh, that was better than I thought t was.'

"And then time travels at quite an alarming rate, and, for me, when I look back at the very old stuff, I hear things that I couldn't possibly have heard about those songs.

"So when I look at the earliest records, of course, there are a few things that I would rather have redone at the time, but you can't change the past. And I tend to appreciate it more than I thought I would. There are very few I would really go back and change again, because I don't think that's the way it works."





