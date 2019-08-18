Slash Releases Live 'Shadow Life' Video

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a performance video of their 2014 track, "Shadow Life", as the latest preview to their forthcoming live package entitled "Living The Dream Tour."

The tune from "World On Fire" is one of 22 songs recorded for the project from a February 2019 show at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo as part of a European trek in support of their 2018 album.

"London, that was a f***ing blast!," tweeted Slash after the concert. "I'm glad we captured the night on video! Thanks for a truly memorable evening! RnFnR!"

Due September 20, "Living The Dream Tour" will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





