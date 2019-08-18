.

Slash Releases Live 'Shadow Life' Video

08-18-2019
Slash

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a performance video of their 2014 track, "Shadow Life", as the latest preview to their forthcoming live package entitled "Living The Dream Tour."

The tune from "World On Fire" is one of 22 songs recorded for the project from a February 2019 show at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo as part of a European trek in support of their 2018 album.

"London, that was a f***ing blast!," tweeted Slash after the concert. "I'm glad we captured the night on video! Thanks for a truly memorable evening! RnFnR!"

Due September 20, "Living The Dream Tour" will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Slash Releases Live 'Shadow Life' Video

Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist

Slash Bandmate Leaves Tour Over Medical Emergency

Slash Previews Living The Dream Tour Release

Slash To Release Living The Dream Tour Live Package

Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight

Slash Talks New Guns N' Roses Album

Guns N' Roses' Slash Sees A New Wave For Rock Coming

Guns N' Roses' Slash Upset Over Rumor

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash

More Slash News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sneak Peek AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson's New TV Series- Slash Releases Live 'Shadow Life' Video- Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship- Tool- more


Reviews
Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Sneak Peek AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson's New TV Series

Slash Releases Live 'Shadow Life' Video

Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Tool Frontman Received Death Threats Over Album

Def Leppard Star Joe Elliott's Down 'n' Outz Share New Song

No Rush Do-overs For Geddy Lee

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'One Of Us'

Singled Out: Anamorph's Breakthrough!



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.