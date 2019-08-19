Hunter Hayes Opens Big With New Album 'Wild Blue'

Hunter Hayes entered the iTunes Country Chart at no. 1 with his brand new studio album "Wild Blue (Part I)", which he released last Friday, ahead of the expected October release.

Hayes told USA Today of the record, "I wanted Wild Blue to be a place for people to go, not just a series of songs but a world to dive into, but not so specific that you cannot finish the story yourself.

"I knew that I wanted it to be about flying, or simply the feeling of flying, turbulence included...I was going through a lot of shifts in my life and I knew that the letting go of those things was the only way that I was going to grow and learn how to be human again."





