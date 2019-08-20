Atreyu Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Atreyu have announced that they will be hitting the road in October for a tour across the U.S. where they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary and will be letting their fans pick their playlist.

The band have recruited Whitechapel and He Is Legend to support them on the trek, which is set to kick off with an appearance at the Las Rageous Festival in Vegas on October 19th.

They had this to say, "We are incredibly excited to announce the Atreyu 20 Year Anniversary Tour. This tour is for our fans and we're letting you pick the set list. Stay tuned for more on that. Tickets on sale Friday at 10am local time." See the dates below:

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Festival

10/20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

10/21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10/22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

10/23 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

10/25 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

10/26 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

10/27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

10/29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10/30 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

11/01 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

11/02 - Providence, RI - The Strand

11/03 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

11/04 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

11/07 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater

11/08 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

11/09 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater

11/10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11/11 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

11/13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

11/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/15 - Chico, CA - The Senator Theatre

11/16 - Reno, NV - Cargo

11/18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

11/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

11/20 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater





Related Stories

Atreyu Expand 'In Our Wake' For Deluxe Edition

Atreyu Release 'House Of Gold' Music Video

Atreyu Star Reveals When Band Will Begin Next Album

Atreyu Announce Beer Release Party

Atreyu Release Their 'Craziest Video Ever'

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour

More Atreyu News

Share this article



