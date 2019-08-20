Atreyu Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
Atreyu have announced that they will be hitting the road in October for a tour across the U.S. where they will be celebrating their 20th anniversary and will be letting their fans pick their playlist.
The band have recruited Whitechapel and He Is Legend to support them on the trek, which is set to kick off with an appearance at the Las Rageous Festival in Vegas on October 19th.
They had this to say, "We are incredibly excited to announce the Atreyu 20 Year Anniversary Tour. This tour is for our fans and we're letting you pick the set list. Stay tuned for more on that. Tickets on sale Friday at 10am local time." See the dates below:
10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Festival
10/20 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
10/21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10/22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
10/23 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
10/25 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
10/26 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
10/27 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls
10/29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10/30 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
11/01 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
11/02 - Providence, RI - The Strand
11/03 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
11/04 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
11/07 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater
11/08 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall
11/09 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theater
11/10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
11/11 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
11/13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
11/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/15 - Chico, CA - The Senator Theatre
11/16 - Reno, NV - Cargo
11/18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
11/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
11/20 - Ventura, CA - The Majestic Ventura Theater
