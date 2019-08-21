Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Pump' Anniversary

The 30th anniversary of Aerosmith's hit album "Pump" is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard had this to say, "Pump by Aerosmith is a thumbs up three dimensional hard rock masterpiece, with the legendary band's deepest well of songwriting, blistering performance chops, and the most innovative production of any hard rock album to date courtesy of the late Bruce Fairbairn. Regardless of the metric you choose to measure Pump's greatness, it's blazing energy and cinematic presentation combined with unforgettable songs to result in one of their biggest sellers (over 7+ million), Aerosmith's first Grammy award ('Janie's Got A Gun'), and their first album to spawn three Top 10 Billboard hits ('Janie's Got A Gun', 'Love In An Elevator', 'What It Takes'). But the power of Pump lies in its pounds per square inch of album tracks, 'Young Lust', 'F.I.N.E. (I'm Ready)', 'Monkey On My Back', 'The Other Side', 'My Girl', and 'Don't Get Mad, Get Even'.

"Pump was the second jewel in Aerosmith's triple crown of multi-platinum post-recovery albums, following the superb 1987 head turner Permanent Vacation and preceding the equally popular Get A Grip, a creative era that has kept the band as America's hard rock champions. As they continue their Las Vegas residency, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, and Joey Kramer pay at the Pump by joining me In The Studio on Pump's thirtieth anniversary." Stream the episode here.





