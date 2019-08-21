Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones

Killswitch Engage have released a music video for their new song "The Signal Fire" that features current singer Jesse Leach and former frontman Howard Jones.

The track comes from the band's brand new album "Atonement" ad the video was directed by Ian McFarland. Leach had this to say about the clip, "This video is a demonstration of solidarity and unity.

"This is for the fans and this is our testimony to all who see this video. In these times we live in, I believe this is an important message - not just for us as a band and our fans but for all of humanity. This is a call for compassion and understanding! There is strength in unity.

"The making of the video was a great experience as well. Just all of us guys hanging out and having fun together. Ian McFarland did a hell of a job capturing the vibe and energy of our performances."

Jones added, "It was another silly day at the office. Good food, lots of wrestling talk, and hanging with the boys is a great way to spend the day and get a little work done. Shout out to Ian McFarland for making everything painless at the shoot. The day was all smiles - with a hint of metal." Watch it here





