.

Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones

08-21-2019
Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage have released a music video for their new song "The Signal Fire" that features current singer Jesse Leach and former frontman Howard Jones.

The track comes from the band's brand new album "Atonement" ad the video was directed by Ian McFarland. Leach had this to say about the clip, "This video is a demonstration of solidarity and unity.

"This is for the fans and this is our testimony to all who see this video. In these times we live in, I believe this is an important message - not just for us as a band and our fans but for all of humanity. This is a call for compassion and understanding! There is strength in unity.

"The making of the video was a great experience as well. Just all of us guys hanging out and having fun together. Ian McFarland did a hell of a job capturing the vibe and energy of our performances."

Jones added, "It was another silly day at the office. Good food, lots of wrestling talk, and hanging with the boys is a great way to spend the day and get a little work done. Shout out to Ian McFarland for making everything painless at the shoot. The day was all smiles - with a hint of metal." Watch it here


Related Stories


Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones

Killswitch Engage Stream New Song With Howard Jones

Killswitch Engage Release 'I Am Broken Too' Video

Killswitch Engage Stream New Song 'I Am Broken Too'

Killswitch Engage and Anthrax Added To Exit 111 Festival

Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album

New Killswitch Engage Music To Be Unleashed Next Week

Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Excited About 'Epic' New Album

Clutch and Killswitch Engage Teaming For North American Tour

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Vocal Cord Surgery 2018 In Review

More Killswitch Engage News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones- Rush Announce Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Package- Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

advertisement


Latest News
Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones

Rush Announce Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Package

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released

Angels & Airwaves Release 'Rebel Girl' Video

Iron Maiden Celebrate Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Bruce Springsteen Shares Trailer For Western Stars Doc

Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Pump' Anniversary

Keb' Mo' Getting Festive With Jingle Bell Jamboree Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.