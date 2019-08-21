Rush Announce Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Package

(hennemusic) Rush will release a 5LP edition of their 2013 live package, "Clockwork Angels Tour", on October 11th. The 180-gram vinyl set presents material from the band's 2012 concerts in Phoenix, Dallas and San Antonio while on the road in support of their 2012 album, "Clockwork Angels."

The project features the bonus tracks from the original CD release, including a version of the classic "Limelight" that the band recorded during soundcheck.

"Clockwork Angels Tour" comes packaged in a two-piece telescopic box with a full-color booklet, and a code to download a high-definition digital version of the album. Preorder it here.

Within six months of its original release, the DVD version was certified Platinum by the RIAA for US sales of 100,000 copies. Read more here.

