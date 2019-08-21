Gibson Announce Limited Edition Eric Clapton Guitar

Gibson have announced that they will be releasing an Eric Clapton 1964 Firebird I guitar via Guitar Center in the U.S. (authorized dealers internationally) simultaneously with the music legend's 2019 installment of the Crossroads Guitar Festival in Dallas, TX, which is taking place on September 20th and 21st.

Clapton had this to say about the iconic guitar that inspired the new release, "I remember one night in particular with the Firebird. It was a Cream show in Philadelphia, and it was one of the greatest gigs I ever played."

Gibson Custom Shop will make the limited-edition reissue of Clapton's Firebird using authentic construction methods and precise dimensions that were scanned from vintage 1964 Firebird models, according to the announcement.

The guitar will be outfitted with a newly-developed Alnico V Firebird pickup to recapture the output and tones of the original and they will also feature an Eric Clapton signed backplate, a replica of the strap he used, a reproduction of the guitar's original case, a Certificate of Authenticity booklet and more.





