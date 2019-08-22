Ozzy Osbourne 'Absolutely In Agony' From Injury

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is sharing an update on his health as he continues to recover from a series of illnesses, injuries and surgeries that sidelined his 2019 touring plans.

Osbourne was hospitalized earlier this year and, while recovering at home, he sustained an injury from a fall in his bedroom that required surgery and ongoing therapy.

"For the first, say, four months, I was absolutely in agony," Osbourne tells Rolling Stone. "I was in agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life. It was awful. I'm taking physical and occupational therapy classes, but the progress is very slow. They say it's going to take at least a year. I'm hoping that I'll be OK and ready to go by January [when the tour resumes]. I'm really keeping my fingers crossed."

"It's kind of boring to be honest with you," explains Osbourne about his new routine. "I'm used to getting up, getting on my elliptical and going for an hour or so and breaking a sweat. But I can't do it. One day, I was doing an hour or two on the elliptical; now I can do just barely half an hour. I go out with a walking stick, and I walk up the road and I'm bushed."

Along the way, the singer developed blood clots in his legs. "I don't know where they came from," he says, and he's now on blood thinners. "The nurse told me, I have to be careful if I bang myself, because there's a blood clot. It's scary stuff ... From 40 [years old] to 70 was OK and suddenly you get to 70 and everything caved in on me." here.

