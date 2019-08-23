.

Havok Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour With Ringworm

08-23-2019
Havok

Havok have announced that they will be launching a western U.S. headline tour this fall that will feature support from Ringworm and Mobile Deathcamp.

The brief tour is scheduled to begin on October 15th in Colorado Springs, CO at The Black Sheep and will be wrapping up on October 23rd in Grand Junction, CO at the Mesa Theater.

Frontman David Sanchez had this to say about the trek, "We're pumped to hit the road with two great live bands and hit some roads less traveled in the process.

"We don't often make it to many of these cities, so get out to a show because it may be a while until we roll through your neck of the woods again!" See the dates below:

10.15 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
10.16 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
10.17 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
10.18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
10.19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
10.20 - Tijuana, MX - Estadio Caliente (Festival no support)
10.21 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewing CO.
10.22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Divebar
10.23 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater


