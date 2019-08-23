Havok Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour With Ringworm

Havok have announced that they will be launching a western U.S. headline tour this fall that will feature support from Ringworm and Mobile Deathcamp.

The brief tour is scheduled to begin on October 15th in Colorado Springs, CO at The Black Sheep and will be wrapping up on October 23rd in Grand Junction, CO at the Mesa Theater.

Frontman David Sanchez had this to say about the trek, "We're pumped to hit the road with two great live bands and hit some roads less traveled in the process.

"We don't often make it to many of these cities, so get out to a show because it may be a while until we roll through your neck of the woods again!" See the dates below:

10.15 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

10.16 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

10.17 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

10.18 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

10.19 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

10.20 - Tijuana, MX - Estadio Caliente (Festival no support)

10.21 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewing CO.

10.22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Divebar

10.23 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater





