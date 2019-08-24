Ozzy Osbourne Releasing Massive Box Set

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne will release a solo career-spanning, limited edition vinyl box set, "See You On The Other Side", on November 29th. The package includes 16 albums from Osbourne's discography - from 1980's "Blizzard Of Ozz" to 2010's "Scream" - plus a collection of non-album tracks entitled "Flippin' The B-Side."

"See You On The Other Side" delivers 173 songs total on a collection of 150-gram, hand-pressed multi-colored splatter vinyl, making each pressing unique. Many of the albums are previously unavailable or are currently out of print on vinyl; in addition, 2001's "Back Down To Earth", 2007's "Black Rain" and "Scream" have never been pressed in the US, while 1991's "No More Tears" was remastered from the original flat analog album masters and is offered as a two-LP set which will allow the album's songs to be uncompressed for the very first time ever on vinyl.

The set also presents 10 newly-designed 24"X36" posters (including some never-before-seen images) that each accompany the 10 studio albums released between 1981-2010, while twelve AR (Augmented Reality) experiences will be included throughout the package.

Each collection features an individually-numbered vellum certificate of authenticity hand-signed by the legendary singer. "This one's the most elaborate collection so far," says Osbourne. "It's very well thought-out and well put together. It's got everything in there that you possibly could want and some surprises along the way. The sound of a vinyl record is different, and I do believe that vinyl sounds better."

"See You On The Other Side" is being previewed with a video trailer featuring Osbourne and longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde. Watch it here.

