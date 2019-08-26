Morbid Angel Announce USA Sickness Tour

Morbid Angel have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall of a headline tour of the U.S. that will feature support from Watain and Incantation.

The 2019 USA Sickness Tour will be kicking off on November 21st in Houston, Texas at the Warehouse Live and will wrap up on December 21st in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution Live

Steve Tucker had this to say, "We are really stoked to be doing this tour together with our brothers in Watain and Incantation! This is a relentless lineup of pure evil and uncompromised dark art! We look forward to melting the faces off of all of you seeking the comfort of the dark!" See the dates below:



11/21/2019 Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

11/22/2019 Gas Monkey Bar 'N' Grill - Dallas, TX

11/23/2019 Come And Take It Live- Austin, TX

11/25/2019 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

11/26/2019 Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

11/27/2019 The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

11/29/2019 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

11/30/2019 The Ritz - San Jose, CA

12/01/2019 Hawthorn Theatre - Portland, OR

12/02/2019 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

12/04/2019 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

12/05/2019 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

12/06/2019 The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

12/07/2019 Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN

12/08/2019 The Forge - Joliet, IL

12/10/2019 The Majestic - Detroit, MI

12/11/2019 Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

12/12/2019 Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

12/13/2019 Webster Theater - Hartford, CT

12/14/2019 The Warsaw - New York, NY

12/15/2019 Reverb - Reading, PA

12/16/2019 The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

12/18/2019 The Underground - Charlotte, NC

12/19/2019 Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

12/20/2019 The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

12/21/2019 Revolution Live - Ft. Lauderdale, FL





