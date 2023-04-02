Morbid Angel Tribute Fan Killed By Venue Roof Collapse

Morbid Angel have shared a statement about the tragedy that took place at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, IL on Friday night (March 31st), where the roof of the venue was collapsed by an apparent tornado that took the like of one person and injuring several others.
The band took to social media on Saturday with the following message, "On behalf of Morbid Angel, we want to first and foremost send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the individual who tragically lost their life last night in the venue roof collapse due to heavy winds from a tornado.
"We lost a brother in metal last night, and many were hurt and injured in this tragedy. We would like to express how truly thankful we are for those in attendance (fans, venue staff, bands and crew) that assisted with getting people out and to safety. We want to thank the first responders (Fire, EMT, Police) that were on the scene quickly and were able to help in getting people out of the venue and to hospitals for treatment as quickly as possible.
"YOU ARE TRUE HEROES!
"At this time our minds continue to remain with all those who were injured and hospitalized, as well as everyone who was effected by the storms in the surrounding area. We truly hope for a fast recovery of all who were injured.
"As a result of the events of last night, we are working to re-scheduling tonight's show in Joliet, IL (April 1st) to Wednesday April 5th. With that said, our focus remains with the victims of this terrible storm.
"We want to personally send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our deceased brother in Metal, Fred Livingston Jr. Anyone who wants to help or show support to the family may do so [here.]"
