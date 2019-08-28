Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life

Ozzy Osbourne was the special guest on a new episode of SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard and gave his friend Billy Morrison an update on his health, saying he has had one of the worst years of his life.

The Black Sabbath frontman was forced to postpone the remaining dates this year of his No More Tours 2 farewell track after he was injured while battling pneumonia.

He explained the injury during the interview by saying, "I don't know if you remember, a few years back, I had a quad bike accident. I'd done some damage there, but they just patched me up. For the last 10 years, I've been getting electric shocks down my arm.

"So when I fell down just after New Year's Eve, I was lying there and I said, 'Well, you've f***ing done it.' So then I said to Sharon, she goes, 'What are you doing?' It was two o'clock in the morning. I said, 'I think I broke my neck.' She goes, 'Oh, go and get back in bed.' I said, 'No. Call an ambulance.' So that was it."

Ozzy's recovery has not been that smooth. He explained, "It's been one of the most f***ed-up years of my life. I broke my neck in January, I had pneumonia, I've had f***ing blood clots... It's been an eventful year, to say the least. I have been in such pain this year.

"I was doing that farewell tour, and it was going great. I was singing better than I've sang, and I was really happy. I went home for a short break and I got two staph infections in two of my fingers. God knows how that happened. That cleared up.

"Then I did the New Year's Eve show at the Forum here in Los Angeles. That was the last gig I did, because the following February, I went for a bathroom break in the night and lost my footing. I hit the deck like a f***ing ton of bricks."





