Singled Out: Absence Of Despair's Bite My Tongue

Absence of Despair will be releasing their new album "Desolate" on September 13th and to celebrate we asked frontman Joe Reynolds to tell us about the song "Bite My Tongue". Here is the story:

"Bite My Tongue" is a prime example of what Absence of Despair sound is about. On the outside the song may seem to be about anxiety and the stages of your mind when you're ready to freak out, but to me it's deeper. The words describe day to day challenges you might face when you live a life of anxiety ranging from the smallest moments to the biggest. But, for me it still runs deeper.

About five years before we released this single I was introduced to the band AOD. I was drawn to the look the sound and the guys, who soon became my family. However that wasn't the only thing that made me want to be a part of the team. It was the drive, the vision, and group of individuals that would stop at nothing to reach our goals. Of course over the years we've released singles and eps, gone on life changing tours from which we learned and grew from. Our knowledge has grown, our family now reach's far beyond the borders of Rhode island. Weve faced hardships that would cripple most but we prevailed.

On the writing side, this song seemed to fall into place. The riffs are driving and hard hitting, and the drums are groovy yet crushing.

When it came time to add the vocals I tried to tie a lot of my own anxieties in with relatable moments. We want to help, we want to encourage. Sometimes people need to find a place of security while they bang their head and I think bite my tongue will do that for many. I know that I can speak for all of the guys when I say, this song means the world to us. It's a sign, a calling, a warning to the world that we are ready and we are coming.

