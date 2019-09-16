Absence Of Despair Share Video For Frankie Palmeri Collaboration

Absence Of Despair have released a music video for their track "The Skin We Live In," which features a guest appearance from Emmure star Frankie Palmeri.

The track comes from the band's just released new studio album "Desolate". Frontman Joe Reynolds had this to say, "'The Skin We Live In' is one of my favorite songs we've written because of how much angst, anger and aggression that's portrayed in it.

"To look at yourself and see someone else's face is a trip that people don't tend to enjoy, and this song explains just that. I hate being told what I am and I hate being told what I'm supposed to do."

Joe also discussed recruiting Frankie Palmeri for the track. He said, "When we were figuring out what verse to have him do, I just kept adding and adding because I knew he was gonna kill it.

"Then there were a whole bunch of parts that I kept thinking our screams would be sick layered together, I think overall everything came out amazing. Frankie really captured the emotion of the song and took off with it. We were all blown away when we heard the final product." Watch the video here.





