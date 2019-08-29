.

Killswitch Engage Celebrate Chart Success Of 'Atonement'

08-29-2019
Killswitch Engage

Killswitch Engage are celebrating a big chart debut for their brand new studio album "Atonement", which they say had sales of over 45,000 copies across the globe and topped two charts in the U.S.

The album landed at No. 1 on the U.S. Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, came in at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Albums chart and No 13 on the main Billboard Top 200 chart.

They also had a strong debut in Canada claiming the top spot on the digital chart, coming in at No. 2 on the Top 200, Hard Rock and Current Artists charts.

The band had this to say, "You've proven to us time and time again that music and community is without borders. We are all one across the world. We are humbled and THANK YOU. We'll be seeing you."


