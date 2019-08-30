.

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

08-30-2019
Slash

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a performance video of their 2010 track, "Ghost", as the latest preview to their forthcoming live package entitled "Living The Dream Tour."

The third single from Slash's solo debut was among the tunes captured during a February 2019 show at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo as part of a European trek in support of their 2018 album.

Due September 20, "Living The Dream Tour" will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio.

Following a recently-completed series of North American dates, Slash will now rejoin Guns N' Roses late next month for another round of shows on the Not In This Lifetime tour.

The six-week run will begin in Charlotte, NC on September 25 and wrap up with two nights in Las Vegas, NV in early November. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

