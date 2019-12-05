Eric Clapton Releases 'Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday' Video

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton is debuting a lyric video for "Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday", a track from his 2018 album, "Happy Xmas." The guitarist co-produced his first full-length Christmas record with Simon Climie; the 14-song package presents a mix of seasonal standards and lesser known holiday tunes.

Upon its release, "Happy Xmas" debuted at No. 1 on the US Holiday Album chart, which is published weekly from mid-October through early January each year.

Clapton - who just performed at the Fashion Awards 2019 event at London's Royal Albert Hall on December 2 - will next be seen headlining a tribute concert in honor of his friend and Cream bandmate Ginger Baker, who passed away in October at the age of 80; the February 17 show will be held at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London.

The guitarist will join a start-studded lineup on March 3 at London's Royal Albert Hall for a benefit concert raising funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which will go towards building The Royal Marsden's brand new, state of the art cancer treatment and research facility, the Oak Cancer Centre. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





