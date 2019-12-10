.

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Straight To No. 1

William Lee | 12-10-2019

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne recently went "Straight To Hell" with the help of Slash but this week the legendary metal frontman went straight to no. 1 with his previous single.

"Under The Graveyard", the first single released from Ozzy's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man," has reached the top spot on the Rock Radio Chart this week.

The new album is set to hit stores early next week and was recorded with Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan of bass, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums, and producer Andrew Watt taking on guitar duty.

Ozzy surprised fans with the release "Under The Grave Yard", which has now surpassed 5.4 million streams worldwide and was followed up by the second track, "Straight To Hell" that features a guest appearance from Slash.


