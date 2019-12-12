Ozzy Osbourne Shares Regret Over Rhoads Era Song

Fans would place a few Ozzy Osbourne albums in the masterpiece category but the metal legend does not believe that he has released his best album yet and says some of his classics were not finished.

The former Black Sabbath frontman was interviewed by Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison on Ozzy's Boneyard on SiriusXM and asked how he felt about his catalog of music.

Ozzy responded, "I've said I haven't released what I consider my Sgt. Pepper. So, when people say which is my favorite album, I go, 'I haven't made it yet.'"

Osbourne revealed that he listens to his music often and reflects on the track. He said, "I listen to them and I go, 'Oh, I remember where we were when we wrote that, it was good, bad, sad, glad'. Every album I go, 'Why the f*** didn't I finish it?' You leave something forever, and I go, 'Sh*t.'"

He then shared about one of the tracks that frustrated him the most and he singled out a classic from the "Diary Of A Madman" album. He said, "'S.A.T.O.' was one. I always remember that.I was in the studio, and Sharon [Osbourne] wanted to go somewhere and I went, 'That'll do!'

"And in the back of my mind, I knew I let something go. But you know what? The amount of people that come up to me and go, 'Why don't you ever play that live?' Only I know!"

Ozzy made news earlier this week when "Under The Graveyard," the lead single from his forthcoming album "Ordinary Man", topped the Rock Radio chart.

The new album, features Guns N' Roses star Duff McKagan of bass, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums, and producer Andrew Watt taking on guitar, will be hitting stores early next year.





