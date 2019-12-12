.

Paul McCartney's Children's Book Adaptation Coming To Netflix

William Lee | 12-12-2019

Paul McCartney

Beatles legend Paul McCartney's "High In The Clouds" is being adopted into an animated feature that will be coming to the streaming service Netflix.

A target released date for the film, based on McCartney's 2005 book, has not yet been revealed but Paul had this to say, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix.

"They complement what is already an amazing team with Gaumont and we can think of no one better to be working with to bring our film to a global audience.

"I've always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can't wait for the world to see it."


