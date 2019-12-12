Paul McCartney's Children's Book Adaptation Coming To Netflix

Beatles legend Paul McCartney's "High In The Clouds" is being adopted into an animated feature that will be coming to the streaming service Netflix.

A target released date for the film, based on McCartney's 2005 book, has not yet been revealed but Paul had this to say, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix.

"They complement what is already an amazing team with Gaumont and we can think of no one better to be working with to bring our film to a global audience.

"I've always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can't wait for the world to see it."





Related Stories

Paul McCartney Announce Special Double A-Side Release

Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Paul McCartney Announce Four Live Reissues

Paul McCartney Adds Second Album For Special Reissue

Reissue Of 1975 Performance Presented By Paul and Linda McCartney Coming

Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song 2018 In Review

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend 2018 In Review

More Paul McCartney News



