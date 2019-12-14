Van Halen Was Backwards To Sammy Hagar
Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has explained his previous comments that his career has been "backwards", going from a successful solo artist to joining the band.
Hagar was asked about the "backwards" comment during his recent appearance at the Grammy Museum. He responded, "I go from a solo artist to a band. That's the first thing. When I first really made it as a solo artist with 'VOA' and three platinum albums in a row and headlining two nights at every arena in America, blah blah blah, I join a band.
"Even David Geffen said, 'What are you doing? Are you crazy? We've worked five years with you, getting you where you are, and now you're going to join a band?'
"It's kind of different. I don't study anything. When I do my TV show, I don't do any research... Don't tell me anything. I don't want to know nothing I don't know already about this guy. I want to go in there completely stupid, with an opening question, and I want to ask that question and take it from there.
"It's just the way I like to do things. I really like to be on the edge. I don't want to rehearse, and I don't want to be too good, and I don't want to practice. It's not because I'm lazy, but I just kind of like winging it and being on the edge and making myself nervous."
