.

Ozzy Osbournes' Tour Will Include Zakk Wylde

William Lee | 12-15-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne

When Ozzy Osbourne resumes his No More Tours 2 farewell tour next year, it will include longtime lead guitarist Zakk Wylde, according to a new report.

Wylde was asked during an upcoming episode of Rock Talk with Mitch Laflon (via heavily edited preview quotes from UCR) if he will be part of the tour and also his thoughts on Ozzy's forthcoming album that features producer Andrew Watt on guitar, along with Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

Zakk reportedly said of the upcoming tour dates with Ozzy, "The plans are to go out with the boss [Osbourne]" and said that he is looking forward to "going back and touring with Oz".

He also had this to say about Ozzy's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man", "I think it came out great" and "I think it sounds awesome."


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbournes' Tour Will Include Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Regret Over Rhoads Era Song

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear Reward Offer

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Straight To No. 1

Ozzy Osbourne Offers Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals What Has Kept Him Going

How Ozzy Recruited Guns N' Roses and RHCP Icons

Sharon Was A Little Scared About Ozzy Osbourne's AMA Performance

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Thanksgiving Playlist

Ozzy Osbourne Performs At The AMAs

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante- Ghost Mastermind Addresses Dave Grohl Speculation- Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question- Queen- more


Reviews
The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

advertisement


Latest News
Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante

Ghost Mastermind Addresses Dave Grohl Speculation

Judas Priest's Halford Resists K.K. Reunion Question

Queen Release Animated 'Thank God It's Christmas' Video

The Who Score Biggest Hit In Almost Four Decades

Paul McCartney Has A Secret Christmas Album

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Plan North American Tour

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'Say Nothing' Visualizer



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.