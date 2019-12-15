Ozzy Osbournes' Tour Will Include Zakk Wylde

When Ozzy Osbourne resumes his No More Tours 2 farewell tour next year, it will include longtime lead guitarist Zakk Wylde, according to a new report.

Wylde was asked during an upcoming episode of Rock Talk with Mitch Laflon (via heavily edited preview quotes from UCR) if he will be part of the tour and also his thoughts on Ozzy's forthcoming album that features producer Andrew Watt on guitar, along with Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

Zakk reportedly said of the upcoming tour dates with Ozzy, "The plans are to go out with the boss [Osbourne]" and said that he is looking forward to "going back and touring with Oz".

He also had this to say about Ozzy's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man", "I think it came out great" and "I think it sounds awesome."





