Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has released a video for "For Love On Christmas Day" from his 2018 album, "Happy Xmas." Clapton recently issued a limited-edition 12" white vinyl version of the song for Record Store Day Black Friday; it's the lone original track on his twenty-first solo studio album, which presented a mix of seasonal standards.

"Happy Xmas" debuted at No. 1 on the US Holiday Album chart upon its release last fall. The guitarist will headline a tribute concert in honor of his friend and Cream bandmate Ginger Baker, who passed away in October at the age of 80; the February 17 show will be held at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London.

Clapton will follow the tribute show with a month-long European tour that will open in Prague, Czech Republic in late May. Watch the new music video here.

