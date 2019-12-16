.

Framing Hanley Announce First Album In Five Years

Michael Angulia | 12-16-2019

Framing Hanley

Framing Hanley have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in five years, which will entitled "Envy", and is set to hit stores on February 21st.

Kenneth Nixon had the following to say about the new effort, "If you would have asked me when we started back in 2007 'what do you envision as your sound 12 years from now.'

"I certainly wouldn't have predicted this -- but holy hell am I excited about the evolution in this band's music. We spent 3 years working on this album and it is undoubtedly the very best of Framing Hanley from start to finish.

"We needed a break in 2015 -- but we're back now, and we're firing on all cylinders." See the tracklisting below:

1) Say You Ever
2) Bubbles
3) Puzzle Pieces
4) Maeve
5) Misery
6) Carousel
7) The Way Down
8) Throwing Knives
9) Counterfeit
10) Forgiveness Is An Art
11) Baggage Claim
12) Joke's On You


