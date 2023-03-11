.

Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single

03-11-2023

Framing Hanley Single art
Single art

(Thermal Entertainment) Nashville rockers Framing Hanley released today their new single 'Start A Fire' through Thermal Entertainment. Their first original piece of music since 2020's Envy album.


Of the new song, Kenneth Nixon comments: "This is a song about no longer hoping & wishing for a change but, instead DEMANDING a change - for what's right."

"Start A Fire" is produced by Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Sleeping With Sirens) and a return to their more aggressive side. Stream the song below:

