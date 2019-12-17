.

Ozzy Osbourne Knighthood Drive Nearing Milestone

William Lee | 12-17-2019

A petition that has been launched to see metal legend Ozzy Osbourne knighted in his native UK, is nearing 20,000 signatures, the organizer has revealed.

The Change.org petition was launched by Helen Maidiotis in hopes of convincing the Queen of England to knight the Black Sabbath frontman (born John Michael Osbourne), and the drive has even caught the attention of Ozzy himself.

Maidiotis offered an update on the campaign. She wrote, "Our campaign to have Ozzy knighted is into its 8th year and with our third petition to date we are close to hitting 20,000 signatures in support of his nomination.

"On September 19th, 2019, Ozzy himself had posted across all his social media about our petition and posed the question to his fans whether he deserves a knighthood along with the link to our petition at change.org. Even though very few social media websites picked up on this interesting fact, we still managed to gain a little momentum.

"It's been a long fought battle to make this happen for Ozzy from way back in the beginning when we tried to have all four original members knighted.

"With 50 years of services to music and charity, we feel that it is finally time to Knight Ozzy Osbourne!" Check out the petition here


