Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Under The Graveyard' Video

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a preview of a music video for his chart topping single, "Under The Graveyard", ahead of its full release on December 19.

Set in West Hollywood in 1979 and featuring appearances by Jack Kilmer as Ozzy and Jessica Barden as Sharon Osbourne, the preview tells the story of the rocker's downfall with booze and drugs in the period after he was fired from Black Sabbath and before he was in any shape to organize a comeback as a solo artist.

"Under The Graveyard" was the first preview to Ozzy's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man"; due in January, the set was produced by guitarist Andrew Watt and includes guest appearances by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The singer's No More Tours 2 series will resume in Atlanta, GA on May 27, with the North American leg wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV at the end of July. Watch the preview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





