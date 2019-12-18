.

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Bruce Henne | 12-18-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a preview of a music video for his chart topping single, "Under The Graveyard", ahead of its full release on December 19.

Set in West Hollywood in 1979 and featuring appearances by Jack Kilmer as Ozzy and Jessica Barden as Sharon Osbourne, the preview tells the story of the rocker's downfall with booze and drugs in the period after he was fired from Black Sabbath and before he was in any shape to organize a comeback as a solo artist.

"Under The Graveyard" was the first preview to Ozzy's forthcoming album "Ordinary Man"; due in January, the set was produced by guitarist Andrew Watt and includes guest appearances by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The singer's No More Tours 2 series will resume in Atlanta, GA on May 27, with the North American leg wrapping up in Las Vegas, NV at the end of July. Watch the preview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Knighthood Drive Nearing Milestone

Ozzy Osbournes' Tour Will Include Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Regret Over Rhoads Era Song

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear Reward Offer

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Straight To No. 1

Ozzy Osbourne Offers Reward For Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals What Has Kept Him Going

How Ozzy Recruited Guns N' Roses and RHCP Icons

Sharon Was A Little Scared About Ozzy Osbourne's AMA Performance

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour- Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour- AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors- Down- more


Reviews
The Blues: Duke Robillard Band, JD Simo, More

The Blues: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Singled Out: Chris Jericho & The Christmas Helves

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

advertisement


Latest News
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

Guns N' Roses Add Stadium Date To 2020 Tour

AC/DC's Back In Black Spawns More Platinum Honors

Kirk Windstein Returning To Down For Nola Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Under The Graveyard' Video

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Needs Additional Surgery

Donnie Vie Releases 'Beautiful Things' Video

Judas Priest In The Studio For Unleashed Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.