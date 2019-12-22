Lou Gramm Wants To Do More Foreigner Reunion Jams

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm says that he hopes that he can do some more reunion jams with the band and that some of the unreleased songs that he wrote with cofounder Mick Jones will see the light of day.

Gramm was scheduled to make some appearances with Foreigner this fall but was forced to cancel due to health reasons. Mitch Lafon caught up with Lou and the singer expressed his interest in doing more shows with his former band.

He told Lafon (via UCR), "That's entirely up to Foreigner's management and, as of this point, I haven't heard anything. It hinges a lot on Mick's health - which is good, so I've heard.

"I'd like to do some more shows with Foreigner. I have a lot of fun. With the new band as well, I think it's a real interesting combination. Whatever they want to do is okay with me."

Gramm also discussed the four or five unreleased songs that he worked on with Jones prior to his leaving the group in 2003. He said of those tracks,

"Mick and I both have those demos; those are really good songs and I would love to do something with them.

"Again, it depends on Foreigner's manager and if Mick feels that they're good enough to continue working on. Mick didn't have those songs, somehow. They got lost when he moved. So, I provided him with a CD and I know he's listened to them, I know he likes them. But that was way over a year ago, and I haven't heard anything about doing anything with them."





