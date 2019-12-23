Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Christmas Playlist

Ozzy Osbourne is feeling the Christmas spirit and decided to take to the streaming music service Spotify to compile his "Ozzy's Holiday Hits" playlist.

The Black Sabbath legend kicks off the list with his current chart topping single "Under The Graveyard" but then moves on to some Christmas themed songs from various artists ranging from classic rockers to heavy metal.

The list includes Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime", King Diamond's "No Presents For Christmas", The Kinks' "Father Christmas", Korn's "Kidnap The Sandy Claws", Slade's "Merry Xmas Everybody" Spinal Tap's "Christmas With The Devil", The Ramones "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)" and more.

The playlist also features some collaborations including Motorhead legend Lemmy joined by ZZ Top icon Billy Gibbons and Foo Fighter's Dave Grohl for their rendition of "Run Rudolph Run," along with John Lemmon. Check out the 30-track list to see if your favorite made the cut here.

Black Label Society, Rob Halford, AC/DC, Twisted Sister, and many more.





