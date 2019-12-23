Singled Out: Kid Lunch's Before It's Over

Kid Lunch (Joshua Malinsky) has released his first new music in 20 years. He tells us about the song "Before It's Over," which is the lead single from his forthcoming new album "Volume 2". Here is the story:

Before It's Over came together quickly, musically speaking. My musical creativity comes from a place I don't know too much about; I just need to clear my mind and let my fingers start to play the instrument i'm on, with as little thought as possible. Hopefully I land on a rhythm or melody that connects with me, and I think that ultimately represents and helps me connect with my emotional/mental state. That's what happened here - I have a song with a nice musical melody, then a bit of tension, and then some flat-out rock catharsis. Free psychiatry!

I've never enjoyed writing lyrics, or felt as comfortable with that part of the creative process as I am with writing music. Creating music for me takes little thought; lyrics are all thought that can quickly become cheesy and off-putting. Being the first song release for me in twenty years, I wanted the lyrics to actually say something. So there was a lot of pressure on myself. And even though I've always hated rock songs with "positive" lyrics, I felt this song needed to show a sense of maturity, or some sort of growth between my 20s and 40s. So I wrote about my approach to life these days, or how I aspire to live it. After a few revisions, I came with a 'positive' message that doesn't turn my stomach. I've always loved up-front back-up vocals (a la Crazy Horse), so like most of my songs, they're here and hopefully as catchy as the main melody.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





Related Stories

More Kid Lunch News



