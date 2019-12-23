Styx Singer Not Concerned About Rock Hall Induction

Styx star Lawrence Gowan believes that the band will eventually be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but he admits that not receiving the honor is not something he really thinks about.

Gowan made the comments during the latest episode of the Tunestiles podcast. He said, (37:14): "First of all, it doesn't occupy my thoughts very much, quite honestly, unless I'm asked the question. I would love to see the guys get that honor.

"If all the members of the band could be on stage for one moment, to honor that and to celebrate it, I think it would be a fantastic moment. However, if that doesn't happen in the near future, I mean, eventually I think it will, but if it doesn't happen in the near future, the band is just going to continue on doing what we do, which is play shows around the world every year.

"And at the end of the year, we'll look back and say, like the end of this year, 'well, the band is not in the Hall of Fame yet, but we sold out a night at the London Palladium in England, then we sold out a night in Oslo, Norway couple of days later, then we played to over 40,000 people at a Sweden rock festival that, 15 years ago, we played to half that number.'

"So, the band just keeps continuing to go on and gather great new memories and great new followers who love the group. Being in the Hall of Fame is...in some ways it pales in comparison, in a weird way, to the experience of living and breathing this life and this music every day.



"So, it's an important thing, and I'd like to see it happen for them because, you know, I think it's probably deserved at this point. But it doesn't occupy a lot of my thoughts. And when it does happen, I think it'll be...it'll come off well."





