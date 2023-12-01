Styx and Foreigner Announce Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour

(ABC) Ten years is a long enough wait for two powerhouse and legendary classic rockers to hit the road together again! Styx and Foreigner (who continue with the next leg of their two-year Farewell Tour) team up this summer for the "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" co-headlining trek, produced by Live Nation. Legendary British rocker, John Waite, will bring his #1 songs, "Missing You" and "When I See You Smile" to the party, rounding out a great night of hits.

Foreigner and Styx are ready to rocket across North America starting June 11, 2024 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena. Nothing sounds more like summer than collective feel-good anthems such as "Come Sail Away," "Feels Like The First Time," "Renegade," "Juke Box Hero," "Mr. Roboto," and "I Want To Know What Love Is."

General tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, December 8 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. STYX and FOREIGNER will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10am local time at Foreigneronline.com and StyxWorld.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, limited on stage seating for Foreigner, backstage tour, Q&A session and photo op with the band (socially distanced), exclusive merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, December 4 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.

Styx founding guitarist James "JY" Young exclaims, "We're very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!"

Says Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist, Mick Jones, "I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, Styx. Our 'Soundtrack Of Summer' tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It'll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock."

"As we continue on with our farewell tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends," added Foreigner lead singer, Kelly Hansen.

And as John Waite declares, "Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer. All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don't miss it - be there!"

DATE CITY VENUE CLOSER

Tue 6/11 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Styx

Wed 6/12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Foreigner

Fri 6/14 Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage Styx

Sat 6/15 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Foreigner

Tue 6/18 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL Styx

Wed 6/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Foreigner

Fri 6/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Foreigner

Sat 6/22 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Styx

Tue 6/25 Denver, CO Ball Arena Foreigner

Wed 6/26 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Styx

Fri 6/28 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Foreigner

Sat 6/29 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord Styx

Sun 6/30 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Foreigner

Fri 7/12 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater Styx

Sat 7/13 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Foreigner

Mon 7/15 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium Foreigner

Wed 7/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Styx

Fri 7/19 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Foreigner

Sat 7/20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Styx

Tue 7/23 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Foreigner

Wed 7/24 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Styx

Fri 7/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Styx

Sun 7/28 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Foreigner

Tue 7/30 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Foreigner

Wed 7/31 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake Styx

Fri 8/2 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Styx

Sat 8/3 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater Foreigner

Sun 8/4 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion Styx

Fri 8/16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater Foreigner

Sat 8/17 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater Styx

Tue 8/20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB Foreigner

Wed 8/21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Styx

Fri 8/23 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Foreigner

Sat 8/24 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Styx

Mon 8/26 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha Foreigner

Wed 8/28 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Styx

