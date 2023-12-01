Styx and Foreigner Announce Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour

(ABC) Ten years is a long enough wait for two powerhouse and legendary classic rockers to hit the road together again! Styx and Foreigner (who continue with the next leg of their two-year Farewell Tour) team up this summer for the "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" co-headlining trek, produced by Live Nation. Legendary British rocker, John Waite, will bring his #1 songs, "Missing You" and "When I See You Smile" to the party, rounding out a great night of hits.
Foreigner and Styx are ready to rocket across North America starting June 11, 2024 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena. Nothing sounds more like summer than collective feel-good anthems such as "Come Sail Away," "Feels Like The First Time," "Renegade," "Juke Box Hero," "Mr. Roboto," and "I Want To Know What Love Is."
General tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, December 8 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. STYX and FOREIGNER will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10am local time at Foreigneronline.com and StyxWorld.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, limited on stage seating for Foreigner, backstage tour, Q&A session and photo op with the band (socially distanced), exclusive merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, December 4 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.
Styx founding guitarist James "JY" Young exclaims, "We're very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!"
Says Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist, Mick Jones, "I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, Styx. Our 'Soundtrack Of Summer' tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It'll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock."
"As we continue on with our farewell tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends," added Foreigner lead singer, Kelly Hansen.
And as John Waite declares, "Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer. All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don't miss it - be there!"
DATE CITY VENUE CLOSER
Tue 6/11 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Styx
Wed 6/12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Foreigner
Fri 6/14 Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage Styx
Sat 6/15 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre Foreigner
Tue 6/18 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL Styx
Wed 6/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Foreigner
Fri 6/21 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Foreigner
Sat 6/22 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Styx
Tue 6/25 Denver, CO Ball Arena Foreigner
Wed 6/26 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Styx
Fri 6/28 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Foreigner
Sat 6/29 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord Styx
Sun 6/30 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater Foreigner
Fri 7/12 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater Styx
Sat 7/13 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion Foreigner
Mon 7/15 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium Foreigner
Wed 7/17 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Styx
Fri 7/19 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Foreigner
Sat 7/20 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Styx
Tue 7/23 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center Foreigner
Wed 7/24 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Styx
Fri 7/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center Styx
Sun 7/28 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Foreigner
Tue 7/30 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC Foreigner
Wed 7/31 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake Styx
Fri 8/2 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center Styx
Sat 8/3 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater Foreigner
Sun 8/4 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion Styx
Fri 8/16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater Foreigner
Sat 8/17 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater Styx
Tue 8/20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB Foreigner
Wed 8/21 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Styx
Fri 8/23 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Foreigner
Sat 8/24 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Styx
Mon 8/26 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha Foreigner
Wed 8/28 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Styx
