Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-26-2019

Rush

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon was a top 19 story of April 2019: Rush icon Geddy Lee surprised fans at The Claypool Lennon Delirium's concert in Toronto last Wednesday night (April 10th) when he jumped up on stage to jam with the band.

Geddy Lee took the stage with the Les Claypool and Sean Lennon group and joined them in a rendition of the classic Beatles song "Tomorrow Never Knows," from Sean's father John Lennon.

Claypool shared his excitement about the surprise performance via social media with the following post, "Last night was a pinnacle moment for this Ol' Colonel's career. My dear friend and childhood superhero #GeddyLee decided to join The Delirium onstage in Toronto for our rendition of Sean's Dad's, "Tomorrow Never Knows".

"As Geddy slinked out of the shadows with my Pachyderm bass in his mighty grips, the crowd slowly swelled to a frenzy of recognition. The energy and excitement was so palatable that it brought a joyful tear to my eye. Like Joe DiMaggio stepping back up to the plate, Geddy proceeded to show us all why he is one of the greatest to ever wield a four string piece of furniture. It was pure magic and I imagine I'll feel the tingle on the back of my neck for some time.

"Alas, our recording equipment went on the fritz so it will only live in our minds...and on the handful of cellphones that were fortunate enough to capture the glory. Good times." Watch footage of the jam here


