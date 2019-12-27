.

Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain' 2019 In Review

Bruce Henne | 12-27-2019

Eric Clapton

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain' was a top 19 story of May 2019: Eric Clapton performed the 1984 Prince classic, "Purple Rain", during the first of three shows at London's Royal Albert Hall this week and video of the performance has been shared online.

According to Rolling Stone, the May 13 event was not only the first time that Clapton has played the song in concert, but the first time he's done a Prince cover of any sort.

The guitarist delivered "Purple Rain" as the opening night's finale in London, a show that began with "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)" as a tribute to the late Doris Day on the day of her passing at the age of 97, and included a rare electric version of "Layla."

Clapton is playing two more shows at the Royal Albert Hall this week before going to Germany and Austria for a quick run of gigs next month. Watch the video here.

