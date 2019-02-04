News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour

02-04-2019
Van Halen

Original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony was asked the possibility of reuniting with the band, following recent rumors that the original lineup were planning to stage a tour.

While he expressed that he is content with where things are now, when asked about the idea of rejoining the group by Vegas Rocks! magazine, he left the door open.

He told them, "I'm always a 'never say never' guy. But at this point, I'm very happy with what I'm doing. I'm having a great time. And if something happens, it happens. If it doesn't, it doesn't, at this point."


