News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

02-07-2019
Van Halen

Original Van Halen bass player Michael Anthony revealed that he had no idea that Eddie Van Halen was planning to replace him in the group with the guitarist's son Wolfgang.

The band reunited with founding singer David Lee Roth in 2007 but the group decided to use the then 16-year-old as their bassist instead of Anthony. During a recent interview with Vegas Rocks! Michael was if he saw that Wolfgang was being groomed for the position during the early 2000s.

He responded, "No. Look what his dad does. You know that he was gonna be in the business somehow. And as far as him being groomed for my spot, I have no idea if that's what Eddie was thinking at any point or whatever."

Anthony also said that he was not told by the band that the decision to replace him had been made, he discovered it via the media. "I found out about it the same way you did, the same way everybody else did - through the press."


Related Stories


Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

More Van Halen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications- Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming- Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour- Foo Fighters Full Super Saturday Night Streaming Online- Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour- Judas Priest- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

As I Lay Dying Show Canceled Following Outcry

Def Leppard's Impact And The Problem With Rock Hall

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To Upcoming Tour Leg

Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour

Humble Pie Releasing Long Lost Album This Week

All That Remains Announce Oli's Permanent Replacement

Children Of Bodom Streaming New Song 'This Road'

Chris Robinson Brotherhood Lead Tail Winds Festival Lineup

Singled Out: James Lee Baker's Disappear For The Weekend

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation

Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.