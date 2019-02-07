Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Original Van Halen bass player Michael Anthony revealed that he had no idea that Eddie Van Halen was planning to replace him in the group with the guitarist's son Wolfgang.

The band reunited with founding singer David Lee Roth in 2007 but the group decided to use the then 16-year-old as their bassist instead of Anthony. During a recent interview with Vegas Rocks! Michael was if he saw that Wolfgang was being groomed for the position during the early 2000s.

He responded, "No. Look what his dad does. You know that he was gonna be in the business somehow. And as far as him being groomed for my spot, I have no idea if that's what Eddie was thinking at any point or whatever."

Anthony also said that he was not told by the band that the decision to replace him had been made, he discovered it via the media. "I found out about it the same way you did, the same way everybody else did - through the press."





Related Stories

Van Halen Star Open To Reunion Tour

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

More Van Halen News

Share this article



