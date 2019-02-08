News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Ready To Experience Hendrix

02-08-2019
Hendrix

This year's Experience Hendrix tour has once again assembled an impressive lineup of musicians and among them will be Megadeth's Dave Mustaine who recently shared his excitement about taking part in the tour, even though he was apprehensive when approached to join the trek.

The long-running tour brings together a who's who of players to play tribute to the music and the legacy of Jimi Hendrix and this year will be no exception with Mustaine joining such icons as Joe Satriani, Taj Mahal, Billy Cox, Doug Pinnick, Dweezil Zappa, Kenny Aronoff, Cesar Rosas, Jonny Lang, and Eric Johnson.

Dave was asked about how became involved during a chat with The Opus podcast and he said, "Just like doing the classical performance with the Symphony, it's getting out of my wheelhouse. When these guys asked me to do this, I myself was very flattered, because, to me, Jimi is the status which I aspired to be my whole life. I wanted to be a guitar legend, and granted, I am considered a legend right now, but I still think Jimi is so much more grand than I am. I love his legend, I love how people revere him, and this is one of the, if not the most flattering thing outside of Megadeth I've ever been able to do."

He continued, "I think when you look at the people who are playing here, paying respect to Jimi, it can't help but pique your curiosity. It certainly piques my curiosity. I was a little bit apprehensive to take this gig, because knowing how extremely talented Joe Satriani is, and I've been a fan of Eric Johnson's for years - ever since the 'Cliffs Of Dover' song came out. So I was a little bit nervous, but then I thought, 'God, I'm gonna be in the presence of these guys walking the earth and the spirit of Jimi Hendrix. How can I lose?'"

The tour is scheduled to get underway on March 3rd in Pompano Beach, FL at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater and will conclude on April 6th in Wallingford, CT at The Oakdale Theater.

"Experience Hendrix tour dates:
Mar. 03 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Mar. 04 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Mar. 05 - Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts
Mar. 06 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Mar. 08 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Mar. 09 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre-Atlanta
Mar. 10 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Mar. 11 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
Mar. 12 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theater
Mar. 14 - Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Mar. 15 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
Mar. 16 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Mar. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - The Taft Theatre
Mar. 19 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
Mar. 20 - Madison, WI - Overture Center for the Arts
Mar. 21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
Mar. 22 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Mar. 23 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Mar. 24 - Charleston, WV - The Clay Center
Mar. 26 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
Mar. 27 - Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Mar. 28 - Westbury, NY - Theatre At Westbury
Mar. 29 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Mar. 30 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Casino
Apr. 01 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
Apr. 02 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
Apr. 03 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Apr. 04 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial Auditorium
Apr. 05 - New Bedford, MA - Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
Apr. 06 - Wallingford, CT - The Oakdale Theater


