The Hollywood Vampires Share 'Manic Depression' Live Video

Video still

(Atom Splitter) The Hollywood Vampires, the rock supergroup consisting of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, have released a blistering live version of the Jimi Hendrix classic "Manic Depression," recorded during their show at "Rock in Rio" 2015 in front of 100,000 fans. The track features Depp's energetic guitar work, Cooper's distinctive voice, Perry's inimitable solos, and is backed by the thunderous rhythm guitar of Tommy Henriksen.

"Manic Depression" was originally released on Hendrix's 1967 debut album Are You Experienced and has become a staple in the rock music canon. The Hollywood Vampires' live version brings a new energy to the song with its explosive instrumentation and electrifying solos that capture the frenzied spirit of Hendrix's original. It's a song that never fails to captivate audiences and transport them back to the magic of the '60s. The live version of "Manic Depression" is available on all major streaming platforms. The Hollywood Vampires are on tour and will be performing throughout Europe throughout the summer.

In 2015, the Hollywood Vampires not only released their first album, but also played one of their biggest concerts, which will now be released as their first live album. After this success and the media interest in the ultimate rock group, sold-out concerts, and tours all over the world followed, and finally, in 2019, the second album Rise. Over 50,000 physical units sold, millions of streams, and worldwide cover stories in major magazines later, fans, press, and the band were ready to bring these songs to the stage. Unfortunately, part of the tour had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will finally be made up for this summer. Fittingly, the first live album will be released a few days earlier on June 2.

The new album Live in Rio will be released as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black.

LIVE IN RIO TRACK LISTING:

"Raise The Dead"

"My Generation"

"I Got a Line on You"

"Cold Turkey"

"Five to One/Break On"

"Through (To The Other Side)"

"Manic Depression"

"7 And 7 Is"

"Whole Lotta Love"

"Jeepster"

"I'm A Boy"

"School's Out"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Train Kept A-Rollin'"

"Brown Sugar"

